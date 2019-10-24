Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/19 – 10/24/19 October 24, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Ellie Emrick Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Aleriq Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Canderia Beasley Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Chelsea Holder Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Daivon Bailey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Darrell Holloway Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Deshawn Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Eddie Newble Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Elizabeth Curtis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Franchot Grant Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Gary Crutchfield Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Jazmine Brown Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Jerry McCoy Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Justin Burnette Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Lamont Camper Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Latravian Dampeer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Marcus Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Marlon Artis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Michael Wilson Fugitive - Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Nathan Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Pamela Campbell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Ryan Clayton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Travis Reeves Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest