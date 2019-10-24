Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/19 – 10/24/19

1/23 Ellie Emrick Violation of probation

2/23 Aleriq Smith Failure to appear

3/23 Canderia Beasley Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/23 Chelsea Holder Violation of probation, failure to appear



5/23 Daivon Bailey Violation of probation

6/23 Darrell Holloway Violation of probation

7/23 Deshawn Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/23 Eddie Newble Violation of community corrections



9/23 Elizabeth Curtis Failure to appear

10/23 Franchot Grant Shoplifting-theft of property

11/23 Gary Crutchfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/23 Jazmine Brown Failure to appear, violation of probation



13/23 Jerry McCoy Aggravated burglary

14/23 Justin Burnette Aggravated assault

15/23 Lamont Camper Shoplifting-theft of property

16/23 Latravian Dampeer Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/23 Marcus Clark Failure to appear

18/23 Marlon Artis Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/23 Michael Wilson Fugitive - Hold for other agency

20/23 Nathan Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/23 Pamela Campbell Failure to appear

22/23 Ryan Clayton Violation of probation

23/23 Travis Reeves Failure to appear, violation of probation















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.