Organizers prepare for Trunk or Treat, other fall festivals

JACKSON, Tenn. – Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, meaning many kids won’t be able to get in their late night trick or treating like usual.

Families will have plenty of chances for treats with the upcoming weekend’s slate of fall festivals and Halloween themed events.

Madison County is home to one of the most popular Halloween events.

“We usually see anywhere from around 14 to 16,000 children and their families every year at the Ballpark,” Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat organizer Jeff Wall said.

Trunk or Treat at the Ballpark involves nearly 100 sponsors, celebrating the holiday and giving out candy from their cars.

The event has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. due to rain.

“The mayor has previously said that this is the largest free event that the city has ever offered our people here in Jackson,” Wall said.

The fun does continues elsewhere.

McKenzie is hosting their city celebration, “Boo Bash,” tonight.

Friday through Sunday, Lexington, Milan, Bemis, and Huntingdon are also hosting fall themed events. They range from a Trunk or Treat, to a fundraiser 5K run for St. Jude’s.

Whether you prefer a spooky night or just a day of family fun, West Tennessee has you covered.

“Every year we’ve run out of candy, doesn’t matter how much candy we buy. The event will last until the candy is completely depleted,” Wall said.

Jackson Madison County Trunk or Treat (October 28)

McKenzie Boo Bash (October 24th)

Natchez Trace State Park’s Annual Fall Festival (October 26th)

Milan FGBC October Fall Fest (October 26th)

Huntingdon Spooky Sprint 5K (October 26th)

FBC Bemis Trunk or Treat (October 27th)