Police search for suspect in Gibson County

GIBSON, Tenn. — Gibson police are searching for a man who ran from officers following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Police say an officer stopped Matthew Dillon Inman, of Bradford, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for speeding. Police say Inman was spotted driving 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on Highway 79, and the vehicle had no bumper or registration.

Police say Inman eventually stopped on Highway 187, and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Inman was taken into custody, but was able to slip the handcuffs to the front of his body and attempt to choke himself with the seat belt in the patrol car, according to police.

Police say when officers attempted to shackle Inman, he was able to run away.

He was last seen running across a bean field toward Jim Bob Scruggs Road, still wearing the handcuffs.

Police K-9 units were requested to assist in the search, but police say Inman has not been found at this time.

Inman is now wanted on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, escape, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to exhibit on demand, speeding, improper display, and financial responsibility.

He is also wanted in Hardeman County for violation of probation. He had originally been charged in Hardeman County with felony escape and aggravated burglary.

He should be considered dangerous and has a very violent past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibson Police Department at (731) 692 3714 or (731) 487 4002.