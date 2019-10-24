Police seek woman after human remains found in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after human remains were found Friday in Savannah.

Police confirmed Thursday that the remains found at a home on Pleasant Street on October 18 are human. In a news release, police say the remains have not been identified at this time.

Police say Hardin County Animal Services notified Savannah police that they found bones inside a home on Pleasant Street.

Investigators with the Savannah Police Department and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for Leanne Peace for questioning.

Peace, 53, is a white woman, about 6-feet tall and 180-pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in the Henderson or Chester County area, or in the Jackson area. She may be driving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag CKL622.

Anyone who sees Peace or the vehicle, or knows Peace’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-9007, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or text a tip to 888777 with keyword TIP followed by your information.