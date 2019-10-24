Suzanne Wilson

Suzanne Wilson, age 54, died on Monday, October 21 at the Jackson General Hospital after sudden illness.

Suzanne was born on September 30, 1965, the daughter of Kay Wood Duck and the late Joe Murray Duck. She was a graduate of Union University and was a registered nurse with DaVita Dialysis Clinic, where she loved her patients and co-workers. She never seemed to be afraid to speak to or assist a stranger. She was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteer fan and enjoyed scrapbooking. She was passionate about her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of eight years, Mark Wilson of Jackson, TN; daughters, Rebekah Williams (Patton) of Jackson, TN, Lauren Smith (Jocelyn Hull) of Rochester, MN; step-daughter, Sarah Paulk of Knoxville, TN and step-son, Steve Wilson of Hiram, GA; her mother, Kay Wood Duck of Jackson, TN; her brother, Jeff Duck (Alicia) of Bells, TN; grandchildren, Braden Paulk, Benjamin Wilson and John Patton Williams and two nephews, Kyle Duck (Lydia) and Russell Duck (Laura).

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Father David Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the Middlefork Cemetery near Luray, TN.

The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting donations to Friends of Heart c/o The Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.