Trunk or treat, Halloween events rescheduled due to rain

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Halloween and trunk or treat events have been rescheduled or cancelled for this weekend due to a concern for rain and the possibility of flash flooding.

The Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat will move from Saturday at 3 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

The event will still be held at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Jackson Downtown Development has announced that the Halloween Extravaganza scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been cancelled due to the likelihood of rain.

The Downtown Halloween Trunk or Treat will not be rescheduled.