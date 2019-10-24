William Ernest Barrett, Jr.
William Ernest Barrett, Jr. age 48, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Humboldt Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Bill Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation for the Barrett family will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM
Mr. Barrett was born on December 1, 1970 to the late William Ernest Barrett Sr. and Mary Estelle Jones Barrett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Marion Barrett and Johnny Wayne Barrett; and one sister: Georgia Ann Barrett.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years: Teresa Lynn McCord Barrett of Gadsden, TN; four sons: Houston Maxwell of Humboldt, TN, Austin Barrett of Humboldt, TN, Daytona Barrett of Gadsden, TN, Bryan Jenkins of Humboldt, TN; four daughters: Dallas Harrison (Fierre) of Humboldt, TN, Kimberly Jenkins of Humboldt, TN, Madison Barrett of Gadsden, TN, Dale Barrett of Gadsden, TN; Three brothers: Robert Wayne Barrett (Michele) of Humboldt, TN, Artie Mitchell Barrett (Candice) of Humboldt, TN, Joseph Lynn Barrett (Samantha) of Milan, TN; three sisters: Tracy Ann Little (Fred) of Humboldt, TN, Kimberly Delynn Buckingham (Kevin) of Milan, TN, Lindsey Rena Silva (Bigg D) of Gibson, TN; his best friends: Shane Robertson and David Wright; and leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Shane Robertson, David Wright, Austin Barrett, Houston Maxwell, Bryan Jenkins, Fierre Harrison, Robert Brown and Daytona Barrett.