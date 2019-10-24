William Ernest Barrett, Jr. age 48, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Humboldt Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Bill Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation for the Barrett family will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM

Mr. Barrett was born on December 1, 1970 to the late William Ernest Barrett Sr. and Mary Estelle Jones Barrett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Marion Barrett and Johnny Wayne Barrett; and one sister: Georgia Ann Barrett.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years: Teresa Lynn McCord Barrett of Gadsden, TN; four sons: Houston Maxwell of Humboldt, TN, Austin Barrett of Humboldt, TN, Daytona Barrett of Gadsden, TN, Bryan Jenkins of Humboldt, TN; four daughters: Dallas Harrison (Fierre) of Humboldt, TN, Kimberly Jenkins of Humboldt, TN, Madison Barrett of Gadsden, TN, Dale Barrett of Gadsden, TN; Three brothers: Robert Wayne Barrett (Michele) of Humboldt, TN, Artie Mitchell Barrett (Candice) of Humboldt, TN, Joseph Lynn Barrett (Samantha) of Milan, TN; three sisters: Tracy Ann Little (Fred) of Humboldt, TN, Kimberly Delynn Buckingham (Kevin) of Milan, TN, Lindsey Rena Silva (Bigg D) of Gibson, TN; his best friends: Shane Robertson and David Wright; and leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Shane Robertson, David Wright, Austin Barrett, Houston Maxwell, Bryan Jenkins, Fierre Harrison, Robert Brown and Daytona Barrett.