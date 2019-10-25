Carol Pullen Stigall died on October 24, 2019, at 3:55 pm at Morningside of Paris, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 79 years old.

Carol was born on January 15, 1940, in Cottage Grove, daughter of the late John Barton and Mary Vickrey Pullen. She attended Cottage Grove School, graduating as salutatorian in 1957. She is survived by her brother, Carlton Pullen, and sister, Ann Stromecky. Brothers Jim Pullen and Billy Pullen, and sisters Marian McWherter and Corinne Bowden, preceded her in death.

In 1956, she married J. B. (Herby) Herbison, a union that produced four children — Bart, Jon, Lori and Mark — all of whom survive her. In 1984, she married Willis C. (“Red”) Stigall and became stepmother to Judy, Mike, Steve and Kevin. Both Red and Kevin preceded her in death.

After working various jobs in her early 20’s, she was hired by Midland Brake (later Haldex), beginning as a secretary and retiring, after almost 40 years, as Chief Purchasing Agent for the corporation.

She was a devout Christian and life-long member of Cottage Grove United Methodist Church.

Carol had many interests. She was an avid gardener, a formidable pitch player, a world-class shopper, a staunch Democrat, and a champion of the less fortunate. She loved to travel and entertain. More than anything, she loved being a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, November 1, from 4:30-6:30 pm, and Saturday, November 2, from 10:30 am to noon. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 2, at noon, with burial to follow in Walker Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family’s favorite Alzheimer’s charity, Caring Kind: The Heart of Alzheimer’s Caregiving (www.caringkindnyc.org).