Escaped suspect in custody after search in Gibson County

GIBSON, Tenn. — A man who escaped police custody Wednesday night is in custody.

Gibson police confirmed Matthew Dillon Inman, of Bradford, was arrested just after midnight Friday without incident.

Inman was accused of running from police after a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body and attempt to choke himself with a seat belt in a patrol vehicle.

When police attempted to shackle Inman, he ran from officers across a bean field near Jim Bob Scruggs Road.

Inman was wanted on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, escape, and several driving charges.

Gibson police say Inman is currently being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex, and is awaiting arraignment. He will later be transported to Hardeman County to face pending charges there.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Gibson police say viewer tips from WBBJ and Gibson County media outlets led to Inman’s arrest.