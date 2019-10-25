Jackson-Madison County students move to a new groove

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students in Jackson-Madison County schools will soon move to a new groove.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and GoNoodle visited Pope Elementary to show students new physical activities.

GoNoodle is a web-based physical activity that incorporates academics.

Students danced along to music videos and did some calming meditation activities at the end of the demonstration.

Jackson-Madison County schools were one of eight districts across the state chosen for this program.