Man charged in barricade appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a west Jackson home Tuesday afternoon appeared in court Friday.

Danny Ray Mays, 43, is charged with aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Court documents say investigators with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics saw Mays in a backyard on Williams Street Tuesday afternoon. When investigators told Mays to stop, police say he ran to another home and knocked on the door.

Court documents say when they resident opened the door, Mays forced his way into the home.

Mays refused to let the resident leave the home, according to court documents.

Mays remained barricaded inside the home for about seven hours.

He remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $75,000 bond.