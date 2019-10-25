Parents charged after 2-month-old hospitalized

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The parents of a Union City baby are in custody after the child was taken to LeBonheur with multiple injuries.

Police say 21-year-old Roneshia Albea and 22-year-old DaQuan Green, both of Union City, are charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say the 2-month-old child was taken to LeBonheur with multiple fractures. Union City police confirmed Friday the child had 19 fractures, including two skull fractures, 13 rib fractures and four leg fractures.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is working to obtain mugshots of Green and Albea.