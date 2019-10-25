RIFA receives $80K in food donations from local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit organization received a huge help in fighting hunger Friday.

RIFA aims to fight hunger by reaching out and lifting up, something organizers say is possible with the help of volunteers and donations.

Friday afternoon, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints of Jackson helped RIFA help others by donating $80,000 in food.

RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman says the organization is grateful for donations to help the fight against hunger.

“I feel very blessed that our organization has received such a very generous donation,” Tillman said. “This church has been a wonderful supporter of us over the years, and they just continue to give year after year, and we’re so very thankful for that.”

If you would like to help in the local fight against hunger, visit RIFA’s website to find ways to donate or volunteer.