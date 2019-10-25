Strong Wind Gusts Expected Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, October 25th

Showers have arrived right on schedule in West Tennessee and there’s no end in sight anytime soon. In fact, a Tropical Depression will become a part of our forecast tonight and tomorrow enhancing the potential for 2-4″ of rain across the area, with 4-6″ possible near the Mississippi River which now looks likeliest to see the highest rainfall totals!

TONIGHT

Rain is likely to continue overnight in West Tennessee, and a stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. There’s a small risk for flash flooding overnight but for most of the region the rain will be slow and steady enough that flooding isn’t a big concern. Temperatures will end up rising overnight too so that we start Saturday morning in the upper 60s.

Showers will gradually leave the area throughout the late morning and afternoon tomorrow but with STRONG wind gusts around the time the rain leaves. Winds may gust between 40 and 50 miles per hour at mid day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Winds will relax later tonight with temperatures falling down to the middle 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

