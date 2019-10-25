TBI asks for public’s assistance in Benton Co. fire investigations

BENTON Co., Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in two Benton County fire investigations.

The TBI says in March, the Berry Clinic in Camden burned. Earlier this month, on Oct. 2, Dr. Kenneth Berry’s Holladay home also caught fire.

The TBI is asking for anyone with information on those fires to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

The causes of both fires are currently classified as undetermined.