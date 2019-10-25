What NOT to flush to keep your drains unclogged

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s the kitchen or the bathroom, you never want a clogged drain.

“The number one cause of backups there [the bathroom] would be the disposable wipes,” said Rowland Fisher, Vice President of Engineering at JEA.

Fisher says the fiber the wipes are made of make it easier to clog the drain.

“You need to throw those in the trash. Rather than flush those disposable wipes, you need to put those in the trash,” Fisher said.

Fisher says other personal hygiene products should also be thrown in the trash.

If you ever think you have a clogged drain in your bathroom or kitchen, call JEA. They’ll be able to look at a map, which shows every manhole and drain in Jackson. Then they’ll be able to figure out their next step.

“Is there a clog in the JEA main in the street? If there is, they will unclog that first,” Fisher said. “Then, they’ll move onto your private property and see if there’s an issue with your piping.”

In the kitchen, fats, oils and grease are three things to be careful of putting down the sink.

“It’s best to let that solidify in a little container and then dispose of that in the garbage,” Fisher said.

If you don’t have a garbage disposal, food scraps can be another potential clog starter.

Follow these tips to keep the water where it’s suppose to be: in the drains.

For more tips, visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.