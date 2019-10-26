5k run raises awareness for autism

JACKSON, Tenn. – Community members came together to support a good cause despite Saturday’s rainy weather.

Racers put on their running shoes for the annual Autism Awareness 5-K run & Family Fun event.

Organizers say the West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center hosted the run to raise funds for the speech therapy programs offered within the center.

Organizers say the event is also used as a way to raise awareness for autism, communication and hearing disorders in West Tennessee.