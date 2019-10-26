Former Scotts Hill fire chief, mayor dies at 74

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — A former fire chief and mayor of Scotts Hill passed away early Saturday morning.

Jessie S. Powers, 74, of Scotts Hill, passed away Saturday morning at his home.

Visitation will start Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the service starts.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation Monday morning.

The burial will occur at Judson Cemetery following the funeral.

The visitation and funeral service will be held at Reed’s Chapel in Scotts Hill.