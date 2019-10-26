Scotts Hill community comes together to clean up after storms

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Power was out in downtown Scotts Hill Saturday night, hours after a severe thunderstorm blew through West Tennessee.

“Here, in town today, we went from basically a nice gentle rainstorm to wondering what hit us,” Scotts Hill Fire Chief David Alexander said.

Barbara Dodd had three pine trees fall in her yard, “I’m very blessed, because those pine trees that came up out of the yard, they fell perfectly in between those houses.”

One of the trees, in Dodd’s yard, left a big hole in the ground.

“It was like God just perfectly placed those trees, and i’m just very blessed and thankful,” Dodd said.

Other people weren’t so lucky. “We’ve had roofs come off, trees down in many different yards, several of our roads have been blocked,” Chief Alexander said.

The fire department even went outside the city to help, “They helped cut a lady out of a house, everybody is pitching in to get us back up and running,” Chief Alexander said.

Officers and firefighters will be working into the night to make sure everyone is safe.

“People in town have gotten together, brought their equipment out, their saws out, people have helped cut each other (out) get them out and get them moving again,” Chief Alexander said.

He says they still don’t know when power will be back on, “The clean up from this is gonna take weeks, there is an enormous amount of trees down in the city, it seems the further south you go the worse it was,” Chief Alexander said.