The Hub City helps residents dispose of hazardous items

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection day enables residents to get rid of harmful wastes around their homes without harming the environment.

Residents brought in hazardous items they no longer need to the collection site at 112 Union Avenue.

Some items like computers, paint thinners, polishes and disinfectants as well as other items were taken to the site.

Stormwater program manager for the city of Jackson, Wendy Braxter-Rhyne says it’s a way to form a healthier environment.

“Get the public aware of how you can dispose of hazardous waste items as properly, and not put it in regular trash in our landfill. Learn to dispose of our items properly. We are trying to help so we can help our environment,” said Wendy Braxter-Rhyne.

Braxter-Rhyne says the next waste collection day will be the last Saturday in April.