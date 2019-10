Multiple semi-trucks overturned on Tennessee River Bridge during storms

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Storm damage spread as north as Interstate 40, which created a scary situation on the Tennessee River Bridge on Saturday.

WBBJ viewer Kathy Duncan shared a video of the damage on I-40.

It shows several semi-trucks overturned on I-40 going over the river.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says straight-line winds overturned seven trucks, and it took several hours to clean up.

There was no word on any known injuries.