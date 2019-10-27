Residents react to massive storm damage

WEST TENNESSEE – A powerful storm that moved across West Tennessee over the weekend left behind plenty of damage to homes in several cities. One Parsons resident shared the terrifying moment after a tree landed on top of her home.

“We were out here thinking it was just a little storm shower and it wasn’t,” said Parson resident, Emileigh Wadley. We saw winds right behind us here, a big boom. I really thought it done more damage than what it really was. I thought the tree was through my home. Thankfully it was not.”

Knocking down countless trees, destroying homes and businesses. Residents are left cleaning up debris following the storm that swept through the area.

“It’s bad,” said Adamsville resident, Harold Littlefield. “It’s bad all over town. A town 20 miles from here, it’s still bad.”

“The wife was in the house just working on some stuff,” said Adamsville resident, Joe Hopper. “Then she started hearing a lot of noises. She just took the dog and got in the closet. Said she just started hearing stuff hitting the house and the trampoline come up against the house.”

“My dad has lots of trees in his yard several of those were down, lots of limbs down so we are focusing on doing much clean up as we possibly can today,” said Adamsville resident, Lanetta Littlefield Heyen.

“We are looking at an extended amount of time for recovery,” said Emergency Management Director for Decatur County, Andrew Sparks. “Be patient with us. The electric will be extended. We don’t know a time frame on that.”