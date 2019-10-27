Storm damage causes power outage and school closings in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–

“I thought it was just another storm,” said Shane Bartholomew with Lexington Electric.

Just another storm is what many initially thought, until powerful winds on Saturday created more damage than people intended.

Some school districts are even cancelling school.

Decatur County is one of the areas that just went ahead and cancelled school Monday because of so much storm damage, here on West Highland Street there is no way you cannot see how much damage was done with so many trees blown over.

Or trees

that have been ripped from the ground.

Right across the street at Decaturville Elementary School there are more trees that have been uprooted by the force of the wind right here on their playground.

While driving through more parts of Decatur County, I caught up with workers from Lexington Electric who said many people are without power because the damage.

“I thought it was just another storm but then when the calls start rolling in and we actually got down here to see the damage, I knew it was a lot worse than what it seemed,” said Chad Davies with Lexington Electric.

Worker Chad Davies said restoring power after a storm like this is going to take a lot of time.

“Were just changing poles and getting limbs off, broken cross arms, just trying to restore all the customers, Decatur and Henderson County, it’s going to be several days of it,” said Davies.

“The first thing we do is get all substation breakers back on, once the breakers are back on then we work on our main 3 lines, once we get on 3 lines energized, then we can start working on side tabs to get everyone restored,” said Bartholomew.

Davies said they started working to restore power since Saturday afternoon, but more work has to be done.

“And we’ll be working 16 hours a day until its done,” said Davies.

Workers from Lexington Electric said it could take a few days to get power restored to everyone in the Decatur and Henderson County areas.