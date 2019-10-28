Annual Veterans Day celebrations announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual Veterans Day celebrations are coming up.

On Nov. 8, Englewood Baptist Church on North Highland will host the seventh annual “Celebrating Our Veterans” program. The program begins at 6:30 p.m., with keynote speaker Diane Hight, Laurice Lanier, and Jackson State Community College’s Innovation Choral Group,

Hight is the founder and president of the veterans’ support group Forever Young Senior Veterans.

The event is free.

Saturday, Nov. 9, the City of Jackson, Madison County, and the Veterans Program Committee will have the fifth annual Downtown Veterans Parade.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

West Tennessee churches are also invited to ring their bells to acknowledge veterans.

This year’s parade will also have the opportunity for parade attendees to march with veterans and active military in the parade.

The parade is also free.

For more information, sponsor, or enter the parade, call (731) 427-1271, visit their Facebook page or their website.