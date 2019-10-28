Byron Wesley Hodge, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Nina Steward Hodge, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019 at his residence.

Byron was born April 13 ,1937 in Tula, Mississippi, the son of the late Calvin Wesley Hodge and Aither Sockwell Hodge. He was a graduate of Sledge High School where he was the valedictorian. He served his country in the United States Army and was employed as a truck operator for many years and after his retirement, did landscaping work for Winston Wolfe in Memphis. Byron was most recently a resident of Somerville, Tennessee and a devoted member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, taking care of his yard, being outdoors and special times with his family and friends.

Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife, Nina Steward Hodge of Somerville, TN; two sons, Ronald Byron Hodge of Millington, TN, Michael Todd Hodge of Olive Branch, MS; his stepdaughter, Angela Roberts of Somerville, TN; his stepson, Eddie Roberts (Sarah) of Michie, TN; his sister, Martha Griffin of Lake Cormorant, MS; four grandchildren, Calvin Hodge, Landon Hodge, Alexis Hodge, Shelby Hodge; four step-grandchildren, Brent Parker, Lee Roberts, Heather Roberts, Teresa Nelson; his great-grandson, Bryce Carson; and nine step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Opal Davis, Hilda Hill, Elsie Smith; and two brothers, Bufford Hodge and Buren Hodge.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 475 Feathers Chapel Drive, Somerville, TN 38068 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hodge will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Morris Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will be at 12 noon Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Delay Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi. A visitation for Mr. Hodge will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Morris Chapel Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kenneth Hodge, Ben Smith, Bill Smith, James Larry Smith, Brent Parker and Steve Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Davis and Mike Lofton.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.