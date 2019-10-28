City councilman requests board, commission consider JCM stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Harvey Buchanan has sent a letter to the Jackson-Madison County School Board and the Madison County Commission, asking them to consider a football stadium for Jackson Central-Merry High School and middle school.

Buchanan represents Jackson City Council District 4, which includes JCM and Oman arena.

In his letter, he asks the school board and commission to consider building the stadium in the field behind Oman Arena.

“It is a perfect site for a stadium to be built with plenty of parking spaces. The community and I would like to see the stadium built in conjunction with the construction of Jackson Central Merry High School and Jackson Central Merry Middle School,” Buchanan says in his letter. “It is an ideal situation for these projects to be completed at the same time. This will definitely revitalize and stabilize the community.”