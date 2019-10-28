Donald Ray “Don” Stricklen, age 82, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of the late Beverly Joyce Tucker Stricklen, departed this life Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at his residence.

Don was born August 8, 1937 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of George Washington Stricklen and Claudine Latimer Stricklen. He was a graduate of Del City High School in Del City, Oklahoma and received his Bachelor of Arts degree at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was married August 4, 1959 to the former Beverly Joyce Tucker, and was a church of Christ minister for many years before his retirement in 1999. Don had lived in Nashville, Arkansas, Conway, Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Bartlett, Tennessee before moving to Oakland, Tennessee. He enjoyed gardening in his spare time.

Mr. Stricklen is survived by two daughters, Laurie Caryl Betts (Robby) of Arlington, TN, Christa Kay Wornock (Tommy) of Little Rock, AR; his son, Todd Eric Stricklen (Peggy) of Oakland, TN; and four grandchildren, Kevin Betts (Shelby), Kristen Betts, Emily Wornock and Bryan Wornock.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Joyce Tucker Stricklen who died October 4, 2013 and his parents, George and Claudine Stricklen.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Paragould Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stricklen will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Garrett Best officiating. Interment will follow in Fayette County Memorial Park on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Stricklen will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robby Betts, Kevin Betts, Bryan Wornock, Dustin Stewart, Jacob Watson and Jared Stewart.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.