Hardin County residents come together to clean up after Saturday storm

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Even in the wake of Saturday’s storm, West Tennesseans are thankful.

“We’ve had an amazing response with volunteers and communities just coming out and joining together, helping their neighbors out and helping everybody out,” Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said.

Driving through part of Hardin County on Monday morning, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt was able to see that generosity first-hand.

Mike Webber, who lives in Hardin County, took off work to help clear the damage and debris from the storm.

“I needed to. I’ve got to go to work tomorrow, but when I get off, I’ll be out here til it’s cleared up,” Webber said.

He’s prepared for cleaning to last for days, and maybe even weeks.

“It was just one after another, just choking the whole road up. And as far as you drive this way, the worse it gets. There’s still trees over the road that’s one lane. It’s pretty bad,” Webber said.

“With the amount of trees that fell, it’s amazing that anyone has a home,” Gail True, who lives on Glendale Road, said.

True’s neighbors even came to lend a hand, one offering bottled water, and another on his way to clear more trees.

“Everybody clean up and get together as best they can and help each other,” she said. “Take your time, be careful, be thankful you’ve got your home and your life.”

Some residents in parts of Hardin County, McNairy County and Decatur County are still without power and water.