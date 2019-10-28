Miss Jackson crowned to compete in 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Miss Jackson, Miss Madison County, and Miss Jackson Outstanding Teen have been crowned and two will go to compete at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition in 2020.

Mackenzie Lewis, of Lexington and a sophomore at Union University, was crowned Miss Madison County 2020.

Halle Treace, a senior at Collierville High School, was crowned of Miss Jackson 2020.

Jolee Morgan, of Dyer, was crowned Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen 2020. She will go to compete for the title of Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen in 2020.

Both will compete in the Miss Tennessee pageant in 2020.