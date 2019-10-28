Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/19 – 10/28/19 October 28, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/35Grant Montgomery Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/35Adarius Beard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/35Amaya Brooks Simple domestic Show Caption Hide Caption 4/35April Edgin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/35Brandon Blankenship Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/35Brittney Vickery Schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/35Christopher Brazzell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/35Christopher Jones Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/35Deshawn Estes Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/35Deshawn Majors Reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, failure to appear, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/35Edgar Machado-Garcia Aggravated statutory rape Show Caption Hide Caption 12/35Jordan Fason Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/35Erica Carnathan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/35Iziz Kamara Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/35Jack Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/35James Douglas Driving an revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/35Jasmine Wheeler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/35Jerome Scott Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 19/35Jesse Moore Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/35Joey Deberry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/35Justin Willis Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/35Kortez Waller Schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 23/35Marcus Clay Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/35Maurie Moore Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 25/35Megan Jackson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/35Michael Kemp Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/35Patrick Hart Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 28/35Raymond Nanney Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/35Saquaya Pledge Vandalism, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 30/35Shimicka McKinnie Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/35Stephen Burress Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/35Tarek Qaadan Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/35Tristan Jones Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 34/35William Clay Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/35William Ellison Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest