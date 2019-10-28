Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/19 – 10/28/19

1/35 Grant Montgomery Aggravated domestic assault

2/35 Adarius Beard Vandalism

3/35 Amaya Brooks Simple domestic

4/35 April Edgin Violation of probation



5/35 Brandon Blankenship Violation of community corrections

6/35 Brittney Vickery Schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, failure to appear

7/35 Christopher Brazzell Failure to appear

8/35 Christopher Jones Driving under the influence



9/35 Deshawn Estes Failure to appear, violation of probation

10/35 Deshawn Majors Reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, failure to appear, evading arrest

11/35 Edgar Machado-Garcia Aggravated statutory rape

12/35 Jordan Fason Evading arrest, reckless driving



13/35 Erica Carnathan Failure to appear

14/35 Iziz Kamara Simple domestic assault

15/35 Jack Robinson Failure to appear

16/35 James Douglas Driving an revoked/suspended license



17/35 Jasmine Wheeler Failure to appear

18/35 Jerome Scott Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

19/35 Jesse Moore Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/35 Joey Deberry Violation of probation



21/35 Justin Willis Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/35 Kortez Waller Schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

23/35 Marcus Clay Failure to appear

24/35 Maurie Moore Schedule II drug violations



25/35 Megan Jackson Violation of probation

26/35 Michael Kemp Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/35 Patrick Hart Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest

28/35 Raymond Nanney Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/35 Saquaya Pledge Vandalism, violation of order of protection

30/35 Shimicka McKinnie Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/35 Stephen Burress Simple domestic assault

32/35 Tarek Qaadan Simple domestic assault



33/35 Tristan Jones Failure to comply

34/35 William Clay Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/35 William Ellison Failure to comply







































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.