Shelter open for residents affected by storm in McNairy, Decatur Counties

SELMER, Tenn.–A shelter is open in Selmer to all Decatur and McNairy County residents affected by the recent storms.

Monday, the American Red Cross opened the shelter in the Selmer Civic Center at 230 North 5th Street.

Shelter manager, Lenora McMeekin says the shelter provides 3 meals a day, water, showers, blankets, pillows and a warm, safe, secure place to stay.

“So many people need this help and it means the world to me. I know it also means the world to my crew because to them, being here and helping our friends, our neighbors, our family is probably the most important thing we do as individuals and we have the ability to do that for them and we’re more than happy to do it,” said McMeekin.

If you need assistance from the Red Cross call 1-800-RED-CROSS.