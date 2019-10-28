Showers and Thunderstorms Return Wednesday

Weather Update – 10:35 p.m. – Monday, October 28th

Drizzle and cloudy skies will stick around tonight with light winds. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by sunrise Tuesday, so a bit mild for this time of the year but still chilly. Dense fog is developing in Middle Tennessee where there’s a Dense Fog Advisory in place but other than those near the Tennessee River, there shouldn’t be too many problems with visibility in the morning in our viewing area.

Skies will stay cloudy again tomorrow with a possibility for skies to briefly break away for some glimpses of sunlight before sunset. Temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 60s – slightly warmer than today but still rather cool. Showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday and there’s a marginal risk for severe weather. One or two thunderstorms may become strong with gusty winds but we don’t expect anything anywhere near what we had on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will occur off-and-on from early Wednesday morning to early Thursday afternoon resulting in 1-4″ of rain across the area making this the wettest October on record.

