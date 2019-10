JACKSON, Tenn.– Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Madison County will soon have new operating hours.

All convenience centers will begin closing an hour early, at 5 p.m., starting Nov. 1 and continuing through January 2020.

The 10 sites will also be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

For more information call the health department at (731) 423-3020 or go the Madison County website.