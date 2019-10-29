Coffee cup recall

Thousands of ceramic mugs are being recalled.

Hit Promotional is recalling its Coastline Ceramic Mugs due to a burn and laceration hazard.

The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids.

The company has received 10 reports of the mugs cracking or breaking so far, no injuries have been reported.

The mugs were used as promotional items and could have any of these listed logos on them.

If you have one, contact Hit Promotional Products for a free replacement.

To contact Hit Promotional Products at 800-237-6305, Extension 2691, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at lthibado@hitpromo.net or visit www.hitpromo.net and click on product recalls under the Support menu near the bottom of the page.