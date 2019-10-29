Decatur County under boil water alert due to water outages

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — Decatur County must take extra precautions when it comes to the water supply.

In addition to dealing with downed trees and power lines, residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Currently the northern portion of the county doesn’t have water.

“The North Utility, which is northern Decatur, is out of water. Other than that, everyone else has water. When North Utility comes on, they will be under a precautionary boil alert also,” said Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Sparks.

Officials are also working to open a shelter with shower trailers within the next 24 hours.