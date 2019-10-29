Decatur County under precautionary boil water alert

DECATUR Co., Tenn. — The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency has announced all of Decatur County is under a precautionary boil water notice.

Bottled water is being offered at multiple locations throughout the county.

According to a post on the Decatur County EMA Facebook page, bottled water will be available at the following locations after 10 a.m.:

Jeanette Volunteer Fire Department

Parsons Municipal Building

Decatur County Library

Bath Springs Community Center

This alert includes the Parsons and Perryville Water Systems.