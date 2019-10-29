Decatur County under precautionary boil water alert
DECATUR Co., Tenn. — The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency has announced all of Decatur County is under a precautionary boil water notice.
Bottled water is being offered at multiple locations throughout the county.
According to a post on the Decatur County EMA Facebook page, bottled water will be available at the following locations after 10 a.m.:
- Jeanette Volunteer Fire Department
- Parsons Municipal Building
- Decatur County Library
- Bath Springs Community Center
This alert includes the Parsons and Perryville Water Systems.