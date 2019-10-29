Ed James

Ed James, age 82, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.

Ed was born in Dyer, TN on September 12, 1937, the son of the late Berman and Virgie Presler James. Ed was retired from the U.S. Government working with the U. S. Department of Agriculture. He later became a contractor building both commercial and residential structures in the Jackson area. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a former Rotarian.

He is survived by his wife Thelma Elliott James of Jackson, TN; his son, Gregory E. James of Jackson, TN; his daughter, Amy James Bauer and husband Phil Bauer of Cumming, GA; a brother Grant James of Chicago, IL; a sister Susie Wright and three grandchildren, Colton Bradley James, Olivia James Bauer and Ella Sage Bauer.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Thomas James and Harold Wayne James. He was also preceded by two sisters Ruth Hamilton, and Mildred Faye James.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Trenton, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00am. Visitation and service will be held at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers serving will be Jim Gammon, Colton Bradley James, Robert Kail, Jeff Jones, Conley Wright, Curry Johnston, Dr. Dan Merwin and Brad Layman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Green and Bradley Fly, Henry Massler and Michael James.

Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com