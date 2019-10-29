Fire department provides tips on winter fire prevention

MADISON Co., Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department is urging residents to use caution with supplemental heating units.

In a news release the fire department offers tips on using supplemental heat this winter.

Regularly maintain your furnace to prevent cracks and gas leaks

If repairs are needed on a furnace, let a professional do the work.

Keep the furnace’s vents clear of debris to prevent toxic fumes from being trapped.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects, such as blankets and curtains

Never use a space heater to dry clothing

Refuel kerosene heaters outside after they have been cooled off

Have a professional inspect and clean the chimney or wood stove each year

Never use gas or lighter fluid to start a fireplace or wood stove

Electric wall heaters should be inspected before winter and ensure combustible materials should be three feet away

The department urges residents to working smoke alarms and home escape plan.

For more information, call Fire Marshal Don Friddle at (731) 424-5577.