Large bust results in multiple people charged in Haywood County

HAYWOOD Co., Tenn. — Three adults are in custody and a juvenile are in custody after a search warrant in Brownsville.

In a post on Facebook, the 28th Judicial District West Tennessee Drug Task Force confirmed the arrests, after an investigation in Brownsville. Investigators say a Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer stopped a vehicle, leading to the Drug Task Force and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team serving the warrant.

During the search, investigators seized two AR-15-style pistols, a drum magazine, four handguns, a credit card embossing machine, a credit card re-encoding machine, seven re-encoded credit cards with stolen numbers, more than 100 blank cards, pound and ounce scales with drug residue, a small amount of marijuana and cocaine, multiple electronic devices, and a large amount of cash.

Two men and a woman are in custody in Haywood County, as well as an unidentified juvenile. Investigators say one of the men is currently on supervised federal release.

Investigators say they are charged with identity theft and trafficking, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, drug charges, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing.