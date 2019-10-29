Local business and first responders give kids a shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — Academy Sports helped celebrate National First Responders Day.

The store in north Jackson gave 10 kids $200 each to spend on items in the store.

First responders from the Jackson Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and more helped the kids shop.

“I hope they get a good partnership with the police, and I hope they get something they really want and have fun with,” Academy Sports store director Steve Johnson said.

First responders who came also received a 10 percent discount.