Madison using the extra week to get healthy

JACKSON, Tenn. — The field for the Class A high school girls soccer state tournament is complete, but due to the field conditions at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, the tournament has been moved to next week.

The scheduling change actually comes as a blessing in disguise for the Madison Lady Mustangs, a team still recovering from a few injuries in the postseason.

However tradition remains the same, as Madison gets ready to appear in their 4th consecutive state tournament, finishing the year as district and region champions. They’ll open up the first round of play against the defending state champions, Signal Mountain, next Wednesday night at 6:30.