Recovery non-stop in community affected by storm

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. — Storm damage cleanup has been continuous in McNairy county.

It has been a race against mother nature as the chance for some more wet weather threatens to put a damper on cleanup efforts from the wind damage. Recovery has been non-stop in Stantonville, not far from Adamsville.

“Several of the neighbors here, a team of about nine or 10, got together just within two hours of when the storm passed and began to clear the road way for emergencies, so everyone can access,” said Jammie Roberson of Stantonville.

Neighbors worked alongside emergency organizations, like the McNairy County Community Emergency Response Team or CERT.

“We’re a branch of FEMA, Homeland Security, and Citizens Corp, we’re here to accommodate and facilitate anyone in need of a disaster,” said Jennifer Martin, Liason for CERT.

They have gone around the hardest hit areas in McNairy County helping with recovery and they say some people may be especially vulnerable.

“There’s a lot of our elderly people that do not have family that can come in and care for them on a daily basis,” said Martin.

The Stantonville Community Center has been available for those who may not have electricity or water for showers. Ted Nowlin says he has been without power since the storm.

“It’s aggravating because you know everybody needs a hot shower, and you know that’s what I’m worried about, but since I live by myself I still got hot water thank goodness,” said Nowlin.

Everyone says there has been progression, regardless of minor setbacks.

“The community has worked so well during this situation, everyone has pulled together in Stantonville. It’s been amazing what they’ve done here. It was amazing what they did in Adamsville and the other surrounding areas.” said Martin.

To find more information or to donate supplies visit the McNairy County CERT Group Facebook page.