Story of rescue in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–It’s one of the many stories of West Tennesseans coming together to help each other in a critical hour. For Richard Morgan, he was in the right place at the right time.

He experienced the damaging winds first hand in the center of the storm on Saturday and after making sure his family was OK, rescued a woman from her home that was completely destroyed by a falling tree.

“It (the storm) came through, it got calm, real quick and then that last burst that you’ve seen is when the tree fell. And I don’t know how high the winds was at that time, but it was crazy. As soon as we pulled up, we could hear in there, hollering. My first instinct was that I got to try and get get in there and get her out ’cause the gas was broke and you hear and smell the gas going everywhere. I just knew we had to get her out. I’m not a hero, I’m just a person who was trying to help somebody else,” said Morgan.

Richard and his family took the woman to safety after waiting two hours for the roads to be cleared. She was taken by ambulance to the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis and although she was in critical condition, she’s expected to recover.