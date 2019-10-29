Thousands turn out for annual Trunk or Treat

JACKSON, Tenn.– From roaring dinosaurs, flying helicopters and bucket loads of candy, thousands showed up and out for the 12th annual Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat.

“We have seen, so far, tonight we’ve seen about 14,000,” Jeff Wall, the founder of the Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat, said.

Wall said he was a bit nervous about the turnout since the event had to be rescheduled.

“We have approximately four million pieces of candy,” said Wall.

Trunk or treater Charlee McClain said this is her third time attending the tasty event.

“When I get home and shove all the candy in my mouth, when my mom leaves the room,” McClain said.

“It’s just good to see all the smiling faces and as you walk around and see all the smiling faces and buckets full of candy all over,” Wall said.

More importantly, Wall said he loves giving out more treats than tricks.

“Which is the whole reason why we even started this event 12 years ago was just to give back to the community,” Wall said.

Wall said this year’s trunk or treat had more candy and people in attendance than ever before.