West Tenn. Healthcare board discusses business-related issues

JACKSON, Tenn.–The West Tennessee Healthcare board came together for a meeting.

Board members discussed some change, including buying new cardiac machines, and renovating an equipment room.

West Tennessee Healthcare had a clean audit for this year.

A board member discussed some federal government concerns for the upcoming year, like government funding for medicaid and uninsured patient care.

The board also made decisions about properties owned by West Tennessee Healthcare.

“We did not have a strategic use for that property, so we agreed to sell that to the city of Sharon. We also had another clinic here in Jackson on Hays Street that we are donating to a 501c3 organization here in town,” Chief Compliance and Communications Officer of West TN Healthcare Amy Garner said.

These properties were acquired through Tennova Healthcare.