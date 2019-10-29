Where to find updates on storm damage, resources
Many affected by the storms over the weekend in parts of West Tennessee are still working to get power and water restored.
The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency has a list of places to keep residents updated on outages and locations for assistance in Decatur, Hardin and McNairy counties.
Those locations can also be found below:
- Red Cross Shelter: Open at Selmer Community Center at 230 North 5th Street, Selmer. For updates, visit the Selmer Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
- Hardin County EMA Facebook page
- Lexington Electric
- McNairy County EMA Facebook page: If any county roads are still blocked, call the McNairy County Highway Department at (731) 645-3651. The Selmer Civic Center is also providing food, shelter showers and water.
- Stantonville-area: Please check the McNairy County EMA Facebook page and with the Statonville Fire Department. The Statonville Community Center is open, and has phone charging and showers available.
- Hardin County-area: Hardin County Fire Department, Hardin County Emergency Management Agency, Hardin County Fire Department District One (in Saltillo) are keeping their Facebook pages updated with information.
- Adamsville: Keep updated on Facebook through McNairy County EMA and McNairy County Emergency Communications (911)
- Michie: All roads have at least one lane open. For additional information, check the Michie Volunteer Fire Department Facebook.