Where to find updates on storm damage, resources

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Many affected by the storms over the weekend in parts of West Tennessee are still working to get power and water restored.

The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency has a list of places to keep residents updated on outages and locations for assistance in Decatur, Hardin and McNairy counties.

Those locations can also be found below:

Categories: Local News, News, Seen On 7

Related Posts