Woman sought in human remains investigation arrested in Kentucky

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police have confirmed Leann Peace, who was wanted for questioning after human remains were found in a Savannah home, is in custody in Kentucky.

Peace, 53, is currently in custody in Fulton County, Kentucky on charges related to a separate investigation by Savannah police.

Police say the investigation into the discovery of human remains is still active and ongoing.

Additional details on that investigation have not been released.

On Oct. 24, Savannah police confirmed that remains were found in a home on Pleasant Street on Oct. 18. Those remains have not yet been identified.

Hardin County Animal Services initially reported the discovery of the bones to the Savannah Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-9007 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.