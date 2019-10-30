Adamsville bans door-to-door trick or treating due to power outages

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The Adamsville Police Department has issued a ban on door-to-door Halloween activities, including trick or treating, this year.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police department says the ban is due to power lines down and trees along and across side streets.

The post says visibility in areas without power is a concern.

The post says the ban is in an attempt to keep trick or treaters safe, and said the trunk or treat is still scheduled to take place at the Adamsville City Park at 6 p.m. Thursday.