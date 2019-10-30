Another Round of Showers Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, October 30th

After we had one of the driest Septembers since 2010, West Tennessee is currently on pace to record the wettest October in observed weather history! Showers are taking a break but another round is on the way ahead of the oncoming cold front. The cold front will come into the area over the next 24 hours bringing a sharp drop in temperature on Halloween.

TONIGHT

Showers are likely after sunset tonight and before sunrise Thursday morning. An additional ½” to 1″ of rain is forecast with round two before drier conditions finally return in the middle of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will end up falling throughout the night with upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise on Halloween.

Winds will become stronger tomorrow morning with gusts up to 20 mph possible. This will come with falling temperatures throughout the day so that we end up in the lower 40s by the afternoon. Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night will be very cold, so make sure the kiddos are bundled up! Temperatures will be in the 30s by sunset. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what the wind chills will be like tomorrow and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com