Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office targeting sex offenders ahead of Halloween

HENRY Co., Tenn. — “They know that they’re not supposed to be soliciting for any type of Halloween activity. They’re not supposed to have any decorations trying to lure children in, can’t give candy out, can’t have the light on so that someone would come to their door,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Damon Lowe said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is targeting registered sex offenders in Henry County ahead of Halloween to keep you and your kids safe.

“Operation Trick or Treat” is following up on the 92 registered sex offenders in Henry County, and Sheriff Monte Belew has posted a list of all violent sex offenders.

Four people were arrested during the operation, and more are now under investigation for violating the sex offender registry.

“Some of them had child porn. We actually checked on their phone and their devices and found some child porn on there as well,” Lowe said.

But if you’re concerned about sex offenders in your neighborhood while planning your trick or treat route, you can go to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation website, and look up a map of the sex offenders in your area.

Just put an address in the search function and hit enter. Then, you can see a picture of those offenders, their address, and their conviction.

“We felt like it was a very successful operation,” Lowe said. “We like to do this from time to time, just to let the community know that we’re out there.”